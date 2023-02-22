Two Teens Accused of Assault on Another Teen At CEDARS

Police Lights (Getty Images)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 22)–A disturbance between three teens late Tuesday afternoon at the CEDARS Home for Children off of 66th and Pioneers results in two of them being referred.

Lincoln Police say a staff member reported seeing 14-year-old male and a 16-year-old female assault another 14-year-old male. Officers tried to talk with the 14-year-old responsible but the teen would flee from them and eventually was tracked down on the second floor of the building. The teen fought with officers trying to detain him but a second officer fired a taser at the teen and he was taken into custody.

Police say the 14-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital to be checked out and later released. He was referred to the Youth Assessment Center for assault and resisting arrest. The 16-year-old girl was referred for assault given back to Cedars staff members.