University of Nebraska Home Sporting Events will be Closed to the Public

Sporting Events will be Closed to the Public
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos speaking to the press about the firing of the head coach Mike Riley in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos released a statement on Thursday morning to announce that future home sporting events will be closed to the public, effective immediately.
Here is the statement:
In accordance with Wednesday’s announcement from the Big Ten Conference, all University of Nebraska home sports competitions will be closed to the public effective immediately.
As of today, all Nebraska home games and competitions will take place as scheduled, but will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, essential staff and personnel, credentialed members of the media and immediate family members of the participating teams.
Further discussion on the status of the Red-White spring football game on April 18 at Memorial Stadium and Nebraska volleyball’s April 25 spring match in Grand Island will occur in the coming days.
The main priority of the Big Ten Conference and University of Nebraska is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis.
Moos says that season ticket holders will receive a refund for the games that are closed to the public, and single-game ticket holders will receive a full refund.