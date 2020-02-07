UNL Board of Regents Approves Plans for New Track and Field Stadium
An expanded plan for the new Husker running track got the approval of the Board of Regents, Friday. The new outdoor track and field stadium will be built just north of the Devaney Center and west of the Ice Box, replacing the Ed Weir track just northeast of Memorial Stadium. Construction is scheduled to start next month.
“Further consideration of the project scope has resulted in scope expansion with respect to the visiting teams’ dressing rooms, meet management spaces, and an extra practice area on the south end of the track,” said newly appointed University President Ted Carter. “A budget increase of about 35% from just shy of $11.5 million to $16.5 million was also proposed in order to address site related concerns, amenities related to hosting championship meets, and improvements to facilitate the efficient design and construction of a state of the art practice facility for the throw area.”
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green says fund raising will be important in covering the cost of the new facility. “There is the expectation that there will be fund raising associated with this project and our expectation is a quarter of the project would be privately-fund-raised,” said Green.
Plans were revealed at Friday’s meeting for a new lot, and eventually a parking garage, to the East of the Devaney Center.
