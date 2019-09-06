      Weather Alert

Verdicts in Oakland, CA Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire

Sep 6, 2019 @ 7:45am

(KFOR NEWS  September 6, 2019)  NOT GUILTY of involuntary manslaughter is the verdict in Oakland, California, in trial of Max Harris, one of 2 men accused in a deadly fire December 2, 2016, inside the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland.  36 people died, including Nicole Siegrist, who graduated from Southwest High and attended UN-L.  Siegrist, who went by the stage name, Denalda Nicole Renae, was an artist, musician and model.  The jury couldn’t reach a verdict for the leader of the artists’ commune, Derick Almena.

