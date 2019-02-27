Victim In Monday Crash On I-80 Identified

GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a Lincoln man who was killed when his car crashed on Interstate 80 in Cass County.

The Nebraska State Patrol identified him as 24-year-old Travis Egan.

The patrol says Egan was driving west Monday morning when his car crossed the median near the Greenwood exit and rolled. He was thrown from the car and struck by an eastbound sport utility vehicle.

Egan was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver wasn’t injured.

An 11-mile stretch of the interstate was closed for about four hours from the Waverly exit east to the Greenwood exit.