LINCOLN–(KFOR May 8)–The victim in Sunday evening’s deadly stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin has been identified as 59-year-old Mark Kruger of Lincoln.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins says Kruger suffered a puncture wound to his chest, after he was allegedly stabbed by his stepson, 40-year-old Joseph Kruger also of Lincoln. Joseph Kruger was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

A steak knife believed to have been used was recovered. There was a family event happening at the home when the stabbing occurred, but Chief Ewins didn’t explain what led up to the stabbing.

This deadly stabbing is Lincoln’s sixth homicide of 2023.