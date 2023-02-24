Volleyball Day In Nebraska To Take Place In Late August at Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 24)– The Nebraska volleyball program will host the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Stadium as part of a local doubleheader celebrating the impact of volleyball on the state of Nebraska. The University of Nebraska-Kearney will play Wayne State College in an exhibition match at 4:30 p.m. to start the event. Memorial Stadium gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

More details soon at kfornow.com.