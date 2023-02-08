KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home

February 8, 2023 1:20PM CST
David Barrett (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home.

According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies set up a perimeter in the area of 58th and Holdrege around 8am. But after Barrett surrendered peacefully a half-hour later, Wagner says no gun was found and no one was hurt.

Barrett was wanted for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, terroristic threats, burglary among other offenses out of Gage County.

