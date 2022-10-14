Week 8 Area High School Football Scoreboard
Thursday Games
Millard West 27, Lincoln Southwest 23
Omaha Westside 41, Millard South 34, OT
Elkhorn 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3
Elmwood-Murdock 77, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20
Millard North 69, South Sioux City 0
Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Falls City Sacred Heart 0
Palmyra 44, Freeman 26
Papillion-LaVista South 55, Bellevue East 14
Friday Games
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East-KFOR 6:50pm
Omaha Bryan at Lincoln Southeast-ESPN Lincoln 6:50pm
Lincoln Northeast at Kearney
Lincoln High at Columbus
Lincoln Pius X at Beatrice
Crete at Norris
Seward at Waverly
Lincoln Christian at Raymond Central
Tri County at Lincoln Lutheran
Malcolm at Centennial
Dorchester at Parkview Christian
Creighton Prep at Papillion-LaVista
Grand Island at Omaha North
Norfolk at North Platte
Omaha Burke at Elkhorn South
Omaha Central at Omaha Benson
Omaha Northwest at Fremont
Omaha South at Gretna
Bennington at Elkhorn North
Blair at Omaha Westview
Omaha Skutt at Plattsmouth
Ralston at Hastings
Auburn at Falls City
Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun
Omaha Roncalli at Ashland-Greenwood
Nebraska City at Syracuse
Platteview at Boys Town
Wahoo at Douglas County West
David City at Wahoo Neumann
Milford at Wilber-Clatonia
Yutan at David City Aquinas
Mead at Conestoga
Southern at EMF
Weeping Water at Omaha Christian
Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock
Lewiston at Sterling
Meridian at Pawnee City