Winter Storm Warning Prompts School Closures in Lincoln Area

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 7)–Lincoln and Lancaster County and much of central and eastern Nebraska are under a winter storm warning that goes into effect Monday at 6am and will expire around 12pm Tuesday.

The main threat of the storm includes heavy snow, with total accumulations anywhere from six to nine inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph. The hazardous weather conditions will likely impact travel conditions Monday morning and evening.

Because of the weather forecast, many area school districts have called off classes for Monday. Lincoln Public Schools issued a statement at 6pm Sunday, saying classes would not be in session Monday because of the forecast. It was supposed to be the first day of the second semester for LPS students. Lincoln’s private schools have also called off classes for Monday. School activities and events for Monday have also been postponed.

The latest postponements and closings can be found at kfornow.com/alerts.

If you need to make any necessary travel arrangements, keep food, water, blankets, extra coats and clothing and a flashlight handy in your vehicle, in case you get stranded.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews are on standby to hit city streets to make sure they are in decent shape during the storm.

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said in a news release to KFOR on Sunday that the county has one shift of snowplow operators. They are planning to hit county roadways at 5am Monday. As they continue to monitor the weather situation, Dingman said maintenance operations may change depending on the weather conditions.