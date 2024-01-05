Winter Storm Watch from Sunday Night into Late Monday Night for Lincoln Metro

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of central and eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Forecast models indicate that heavy snow is possible and total accumulations could be between 3 and 7 inches. That could cause travel issues for the Monday morning and evening commutes.

In addition to portions of central and eastern Nebraska included in the Winter Storm Watch, the advisory extends into southwest and west-central Iowa.

Keep it tuned to KFOR FM101.5/1240am or logged on at kfornow.com for the latest weather information. Any closings, postponements or cancellations for Monday can be found at this link: KFOR Weather Closings/Delays.