Wintery Mix Decends on Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS January 16, 2020) A wintry mix is coming. Snow will accumulate tonight into Friday. Snow will change to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing drizzle, or drizzle Friday afternoon. Strong wind, blowing snow, and flash freezing is in the forecast Friday night into Saturday for much of the region.
A complete situation report from the National Weatehr Service is available at: https://alertsenseadmin.blob.core.windows.net/douglas-county-ema/OAX-SitReport1_01_16_2020_1457_10.pdf
