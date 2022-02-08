      Weather Alert

Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing A Man During Disturbance

Feb 8, 2022 @ 1:27pm
Autumn Hoskins (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–A 21-year-old woman is in jail, accused of stabbing a 21-year-old man Monday morning at a home near 30th and Dudley.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says when officers showed up, they found the woman who called 911 about her boyfriend being stabbed by a woman, later identified as Autumn Hoskins. Both the victim and Hoskins were not there, but a short time later, officers found the victim near 33rd and Holdrege. Hoskins was found sitting in a parked car in the same area.

She was arrested for 2nd-degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.  Captain Kocian says the victim had a small puncture wound to his left leg, near the knee, and LFR treated him at the scene.

