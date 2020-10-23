Woman Cited For Theft In String of Stolen Purse Cases
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 23)–Lincoln Police have cited a 33-year-old woman on six counts of theft, after she allegedly stole some purses from shopping carts at stores around the city.
Investigators say between Tuesday and Thursday, LPD handled seven cases of purses being stolen from shopping carts in stores such as Super Saver, HyVee, Walmart, and Target. In these cases, a woman, later identified as Kandra Lairmore, was seen in security video removing purses from carts, taking items from the purse and then turning them back in claiming she found them.
In one of the store videos, police say the woman is seen getting into a vehicle after returning a stolen purse to HyVee at 50th and “O” Street. Officers were able to get a license plate from that vehicle and contacted the registered owner, where they recognized Lairmore as the same person also seen on security video.
There is still further investigative work to be done on these cases and further charges nay be pending. There was a total of $175 in cash missing from these cases.