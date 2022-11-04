Woman Leaves Wallet With Expensive Diamond Ring at the Lincoln Costco

LPD cruiser

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Lincoln Police say a 39-year-old woman lost her Louis Vitton wallet that contained a four-karat diamond ring, after she accidentally left it in the cafeteria area of Costco near 16th and Pine Lake Road on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the woman’s southeast Lincoln home Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Chris Vollmer.

“The victim described finishing her meal and leaving the store, forgetting her wallet on the seat,” Vollmer said. “The victim reports contacting Costco, who reviewed the store’s security video and it displayed an unknown male collecting the wallet from the food court seat after she left.”

Vollmer says the victim described the ring being worth more than $77,000. The investigation is ongoing and if you have information on this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.