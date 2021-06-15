Woman Robbed of Her Car At Gunpoint Early Tuesday Morning

A 19-year-old woman’s car was stolen during an armed robbery early Tuesday morning while she was pumping gas at the U-Stop near 27th and I-80.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker says a man walked up to the woman, pointed a gun at her and demanded her car. “The man struck the victim in the face with the gun, after she screamed and tried to get away from him,” Officer Spilker said. “The man then entered her vehicle and drove away.”
The woman was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Police are looking for a 2009 gray Volkswagen Passat with Nebraska plate number 43-L-3-0-8.
If you have information about this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.