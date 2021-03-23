Work Begins On Rosa Parks Way
Under construction, road sign, traffic cones and safety helmet, isolated on white background 3D rendering
(KFOR NEWS March 23, 2021) Weather permitting, work begins March 25 on Rosa Parks Way
Work includes traffic signal upgrade and culvert replacement. Through traffic to West A Street with be closed. All ramps to and from US-77 will be open to downtown. Southbound US-77 to downtown but will be down to one lane. Closures will begin at 7:00 pm March 25 to 1:00 am on March 26th.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.
