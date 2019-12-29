Wyoming Tops NWU In A Men’s Basketball Exhibition Game

By: Dick Janda
LARAMIE, Wyo. – NCAA Division III Nebraska Wesleyan gave the NCAA Division I Wyoming Cowboys all they could handle on their home court, but Wyoming took an 82-68 win in men’s basketball action Saturday (Dec. 28). The game counts as exhibition for NWU but will be registered as a win for Wyoming.
NWU led by as many as seven points early and held the advantage the first seven minutes of the game. The Cowboys (5-9) went ahead 17-15 at the 10:54 mark of the game and they would never trail again.
The Prairie Wolves got as close as six points in the second half, but back-to-back 3-pointers put the Cowboys back up by double digits.
Wyoming was able to make 7-14 from 3-point range in the second half, ending the game with 12 made 3-pointers shooting 41.4 percent.
Nebraska Wesleyan never got on track from the outside hitting only 5-18 on their 3-pointers. The Prairie Wolves shot 46.4 percent overall from the field, while Wyoming was at 50 percent.
Nate Schimonitz led all scorers with 22 points on 8-18 shooting. Nate Bahe finished with 12 points and three steals, with Cordell Gillingham going a perfect 5-5 from the floor for 11 points before fouling out.
Clay Reimers led the way with 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Jake Hendricks was the top scorer for Wyoming with 21 points on 6-14 shooting from 3-point range.
The NWU women’s and men’s teams return to regular season play Saturday, January 4 at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. Both games will be broadcast on KFOR & kfornow.com
