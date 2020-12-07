Zoo Lights Powered by LES
(KFOR NEWS December 7, 2020) Lincoln Children’s Zoo has received approval to run Zoo Lights Powered by LES on December 8th with modifications. The Health Department will be on-site reviewing the event and will approve further dates or make modifications as needed.
In a statement, Lincoln Children’s Zoo officials said they do not have approval to put tickets back on sale, or to reschedule earlier cancelled dates. That information will be released as it becomes available.
The following modifications have been made to the event by the Health Department:
• There will be no food or beverages served at the event
• The train will not be running. If you purchased train tickets, you will be automatically refunded the cost. You do not need to take any further action.
• All indoor spaces will be closed
• Please remain in your vehicle until your scheduled time
• All social distancing guidelines must be followed
• Masks must be worn at all times while on the Zoo grounds.
Find more information here.
READ MORE: More COVID Inside NE Corrections