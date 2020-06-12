19 Year Old Arrested For Assaults
(KFOR NEWS June 12, 2020) On May 11th just before midnight, a 19 year old female, told police that she allowed 19 year old, Lynn Berry, to live with her for a short time in her apartment in the 6100 block of S. 34th Street, but asked him to leave. While she was moving him out of the apartment, an unknown vehicle pulled up and stole things from the car in which they were loading Berry’s belongings. The victim stated that Berry then held a gun to her head and told her to get into the car and drive. The victim reported Berry held the gun to her head while threatening to kill her accusing her of setting him up. The victim reported being driven to one of Berry’s family member’s homes and getting assaulted as well. The victim was observed to have injuries from that assault at the time of the report. The victim stated that she feared for her life and believed that Berry would kill her. The investigation in to the theft of Berry’s belongings and the assault are still under investigation.
On May 31st around 830 pm, Berry arrived at a different family member’s house and began to cause a disturbance. The victim, a 43 year old female, reported that Berry jumped on the hood of her car and then pulled a handgun on her threatening her. The victim believed that Berry was going to shoot and kill her.
On June 11th police located Berry and took him into custody without incident. Officers located almost $3000 cash on his person and 132 grams of marijuana in separate bags, a scale, 4 THC wax containers, 2 THC concentrate boxes. Berry was arrested for two counts of Terroristic Threats, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Possession of Money while Violating a Drug Law, and Possession with intent to deliver.
LISTEN TO: City Council chair, Richard Meginnis talk about police defunding, Lincoln’s protests and the upcoming budget from KFOR’s Lincoln Live