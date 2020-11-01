19-year-old Omaha Woman Dies After Being Shot in Head in Car
A 19-year-old woman has died from her injuries after being shot while driving in Omaha. Police said Nomi Herrera died at a local hospital Friday night a day after she was found in the driver’s seat of her car. Officers responded to a report of an accident Thursday night and found that her car had gone off the road. A local media source reported that Herrera had a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Her father told the media in Omaha that is was a senseless act.
