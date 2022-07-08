200 PAID VOLUNTEER SHIFTS AVAILABLE FOR 2022 SUPER FAIR

Lincoln, NE (July 8, 2022) – The Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds seeks 200 volunteers to fill the remaining 6-hour shifts for the 2022 Lancaster County Super Fair from Thursday July 28 to Saturday August 6.
Paid, or unpaid if preferred, volunteer opportunities are available for individuals, groups, and organizations throughout all 10 days of the fair. Currently the most needed roles are:
Super Fair Volunteers must be 16 years or older and will work under the direction of professional LEC Fairgrounds supervisors.
Sign-ups are encouraged by July 20, with a virtual and in-person training offered on July 21.
INDIVIDUAL & GROUP COMPENSATION
All paid volunteers receive $12/hr which can be paid to individuals or may be designated to a non-profit group or organizations such as service clubs, sports teams, hobby groups or other high school/college groups as a fundraiser.
Local groups who designate a group coordinator and fill 20 or more shifts can also earn $500 per 20 shifts filled in LEC Fairgrounds ‘rental event bucks’. These ‘bucks’ can be used on space rental and other services including food & beverage for a non-profit organization event held at the LEC fairgrounds such as a fundraiser, recognition banquet or educational event.
Unpaid volunteers can receive certification of volunteer hours for school, organization, or other needs.
INDIVIDUAL VOLUNTEER BENEFITS
All volunteers working at least 4 hours receive:
Sign up at SuperFair.org>Get Involved>Be a Volunteer or contact Volunteer Coordinator Cheyenne Ruhnke at email [email protected] or call 402.441.6545, Option 0 (Zero).