23-year-old taken to hospital following rollover crash in NE Lincoln
LINCOLN – (May 16, 2021 — KFOR News) – A single-vehicle rollover crash sent one man to the hospital early Sunday morning in Northeast Lincoln.
Lincoln Police and LFR responded to the area of 44th and Cornhusker Hwy just after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning after they received reports of a rollover crash on Cornhusker. When they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man behind the wheel of a car which had crashed into the ditch on the south side of Cornhusker Hwy. He was removed from the vehicle and transported to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers believe that speed was a factor in the crash, but it’s unclear whether drugs or alcohol were also a factor.