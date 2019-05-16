LINCOLN COMMUNITY FOUNDATION GIVES $200,000 FOR NEW SOUTH HAYMARKET PARK

Mayor Chris Beutler today thanked the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) for its $200,000 gift to support the new downtown neighborhood park in the South Haymarket area. The gift to the Lincoln Parks Foundation is from the LCF on behalf of the Kenneth J. Good Fund and is directed to an endowment for the care of amenities in the new park.

The new downtown neighborhood park and associated redevelopment in the South Haymarket were approved by the City Council May 6. The park, southwest of 7th and “N” streets, will include a playground and festival space, a dog park, play courts and other amenities. The park will also include a trail connection between “N” and “J” streets, providing a link between downtown and the trail system to the south. A new public plaza on the south end of Canopy Street will provide gathering spaces and include a proposed signature public artwork. The Parks and Recreation Department will seek community input on the preliminary design for the new park and plaza area this summer.

“The new downtown neighborhood park is a needed feature of this key area in our community,” Mayor Beutler said. “We appreciate the support of the Lincoln Community Foundation as we develop the area as it has been envisioned in downtown master planning documents for nearly two decades.”

“We are honored to make this gift in memory of Ken Good,” said Barbara Bartle, President of Lincoln Community Foundation. “Ken was passionate about Lincoln’s parks. This new park is a perfect way to recognize his legacy and will impact children and families in our community for generations.”

“The Lincoln Community Foundation has been a supporter of parks and trails projects throughout Lincoln since its inception,” said Maggie Stuckey, Executive Director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation. “We are grateful for this gift in support of the new downtown neighborhood park. We know it will inspire others to join us as we move forward with this important project.”