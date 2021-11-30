(KFOR NEWS November 30, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is focusing on fully vaccinating 75% of the entire population of Lancaster County.
Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations except vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11, which are by appointment only):
Vaccine for children ages 5 to 11
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. LLCHD is partnering with school districts to host vaccination clinics for this age group at local high schools and other locations in the city and county. Parents and guardians can now complete the quick and simple registration process and schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD is also contacting those with children already in the registration system to schedule an appointment. People who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200.
Booster doses
The CDC has approved booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. LLCHD is currently providing booster doses to anyone who falls within the current CDC recommendations. LLCHD is providing Pfizer and Moderna booster doses at some clinics. Types of booster doses being offered are noted on the clinic schedule. Residents can check availability and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200. LLCHD is also contacting eligible vaccine recipients to schedule booster dose appointments.
Pfizer and Moderna booster CDC recommendations:
Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are currently approved for adults age 18 and older at six months after a second dose.
Johnson & Johnson booster CDC recommendation:
Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are now recommended two or more months after the initial dose. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.
CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.
Several local pharmacies also provide booster doses to all ages and groups that are eligible, and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.
READ MORE: State Improves 511 Highway Hotline