30 Year Old Arrested for Disturbance in Downtown Lincoln
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
A disturbance occurred around 2:20 Saturday morning in downtown Lincoln. Lincoln Police Department tells KFOR News that 30 year old Antonio Ficklin from Lincoln was lodged for Terroristic Threats and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony after firing a gun at a car.
A bullet struck the car entering the front passenger side and exiting the rear driver side window. The investigation is ongoing.
READ MORE: 19 Year Old Arrested For Assaults