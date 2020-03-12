All Nebraskan’s Able to Request Mail-In Ballot Requests
Nebraska voters are able to request a mail-in ballot by filing out an application found online or by contacting their County Election Commissioner or County Clerk.
April 6th marks the first day for counties to mail ballots requested by voters. May 1st is the last day for voters to request a mail-in ballot to be mailed to them. Ballots must be received in the county election office by close of primary election polls on May 12.
“All Nebraska voters are able to request a mail-in ballot for Nebraska elections,” said Secretary Evnen.
For an online application or additional information, visit the Secretary of State website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/early-voting
