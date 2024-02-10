American Job Center Weeklong Career Fair Begins February 12

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 10) The American Job Center invites residents to attend a weeklong career fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, February 12 thru Friday, February 16. The “Strike Your Match Weeklong Career Fair” will be at the American Job Center, 1330 “N” St., Suite A.

Those attending may park for free in the Park & Go garage at 14th and “N” streets and use the elevator. To receive free parking, attendees must check in with a parking validation representative at reception.

Each day will feature a specific industry, including healthcare, manufacturing/construction, food service/custodial, communication/customer service and education. Local employers attending the event include Allo, Apace, Better Living Foster Care & Family Service, Capital Care Staffing, City of Lincoln, Home Instead, Instinct Pet Food, Lincoln Electrical JATC, Mosaic, Senior Insurance Marketing, State of Nebraska, Tabitha, Thunderstone Manufacturing, Transportation Security Administration, YMCA of Lincoln, and more.

The American Job Center offers four main coaching and training programs:

Adult Program for those ages 18 and older

Dislocated Worker Program for those affected by a layoff or closure

Youth Employment Support Services for those ages 14 to 24

Ticket to Work program to help those who receive disability benefits return to work or begin working for the first time

Features of the American Job Center include conference and interview rooms allow clients to meet potential employers and career planners. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as free Wi-Fi, webcams, televisions and iPads, the rooms allow clients to interview for potential jobs in person or virtually.

Attendees are encouraged to set up a NEWorks account prior to attending the event. Visit https://neworks.nebraska.gov/vosnet/loginintro.aspx?plang=E and choose Option 3. For more information about the AJC, visit ajc.lincoln.ne.gov.