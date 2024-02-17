Applications Now Open For The Lancaster County Youth Employment Program

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 17) Lancaster County and American Job Center invite youth ages 16 to 24 to participate in this summer’s Lancaster County Youth Employment Program (LCYEP). The application deadline is March 23, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. To apply online, click HERE.

The LCYEP offers youth job opportunities with Lancaster County agencies that include training, leadership development, and career assistance. Participants will be paid $15 per hour and receive a $200 bonus for completing the program.

County agencies participating in this summer’s LCYEP include:

Clerk of the District Court – Interns will be responsible for organizing and maintaining records, assisting customers and government agencies requesting copies, and completing data entry.

Records Management – Interns will be responsible for preparing documents for scanning, operating image capture software, and performing regular preventative maintenance on image capture equipment.

Property Management – Interns will be responsible for assisting maintenance workers with building repairs (plumbing, electrical, HVAC, lawn care, and general maintenance), at the direction of facility managers

County Engineering – Interns will be responsible for maintaining files of correspondence and other materials, operating common office equipment, opening and distributing mail, answering the telephone and greeting the public.

Emergency Management – Interns will be responsible for working alongside emergency management personnel on projects as-needed. Some project examples are as follows: participating in exercises and drills related to emergency management, inspecting equipment and inventory, and developing public awareness materials and programs. Additionally, interns may be asked to aid in further improving the emergency management website and social media pages.

Election Commissioner – Interns will be primarily responsible for reviewing petition signatures for acceptance but could transition into other roles in the election process.

County Clerk – Interns working with the County Clerk will be responsible for scanning and organizing documents, data entry, customer service and other office duties.

The LCYEP is a part of the Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act (WIOA) program which provides job training opportunities for youth through a paid summer internship. WIOA is designed to strengthen and improve the nation’s public workforce system and help get Americans, including youth and those with significant barriers to employment, into high-quality jobs and careers and help employers hire and retain skilled workers.

For more information about the American Job Center, visit www.ajc.lincoln.ne.gov