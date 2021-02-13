BOYS BASKETBALL: Bohrer, Hunzeker Help Southwest In Road Victory Over East High
LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 12)–Jared Bohrer scored 17 points and Ben Hunzeker added 15, as the Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team collect their sixth win of the season with a 71-63 victory over Lincoln East on Friday night, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Southwest, coming off a 96-68 setback last Saturday to No. 2 Millard North, managed to shoot 55% against East. Bohrer, a 6-0 junior guard, was 4-of-5 from three-point range and the Silver Hawks shot 70% from long-distance (7-of-10).
Hunzeker scored 11 of his 15 points in the final period, that was part of a third to fourth quarter 12-0 spurt for Southwest. Bohrer’s three-pointer at the end of the third sparked the run and 6-2 sophomore guard Rylan Smith nailed another three to give the Silver Hawks a 49-36 lead with just under six minutes left in the game.
Smith added 13 points, while Jamison Focht and Myles Hoehne each added 10 points in the Southwest victory.
East, who fell to 7-10, got a game-high 25 points from 5-10 senior guard Carter Glenn. Joe Marfisi had 11 and Brayden McPhail added 10 points in the loss for the Spartans.