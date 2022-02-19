BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 10 Rockets Send Seniors Out With A Win Over The Panthers

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 18)–Lincoln Northeast’s boys basketball team has endured a stretch of tough games in the past month, losing four of their past six contests. But the No. 10 Rockets entering Senior Night on Friday knew that regardless of win-loss record, Norfolk would be capable of causing some problems.
It was an 8-0 run late in the second quarter that helped Northeast stay on top the rest of the game, while on their way to a 69-44 victory over Norfolk at the Ed Johnson Gym, in a game heard on KFOR.
The Rockets (16-6) saw their 24-12 second quarter lead erased almost instantaneously, after Panther senior guard Kamari Moore went on a scoring run of his own in a 9-0 stretch that pulled Norfolk to within a possession, 24-21 with 2:34 remaining.
Northeast countered on the next possession with senior guard Zander Beard connected on a three-pointer that extended the Rocket lead back to six and drilled another three on the following possession. Then junior guard Jalen Lang drove to the basket and scored right before the buzzer to give Northeast a 32-21 halftime lead.
The Rockets took charge in the third quarter and stretched the lead to 49-29, much in part to Christian Winn, who scored all ten of his points in the quarter.
Beard led Northeast with 12 points in the game, while fellow seniors G Gatnoor scored nine, Adonis Jones and Kaden Van Dyke each scored seven points and forward Carlos Valdez added four points to help spark the Rockets.
Moore led 3-18 Norfolk with 12 points.
Northeast finishes the regular season Saturday night at Fremont.
Click the links below to listen to the podcast of Friday night’s game.
Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast boys basketball 1st Half
Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast boys basketball 2nd Half