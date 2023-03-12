BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Parkview Christian Repeats as Class D2 State Champion

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 11)–Parkview Christian managed to hold off a late surge from Wynot to earn a 52-49 victory Saturday night in the championship game of the NSAA Class D2 Boys State Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Patriots finish the season with a 26-3 record, their second straight state basketball title and third overall state championship in school history. Parkview also won the eight-man state football title this past November.

After an early 7-0 lead from Wynot, Parkview Christian managed to start settling down after 6-5 senior center Keyan Simonson scored the first basket for the Patriots. Defensively, Parkview went to a 1-2-2 zone and the Blue Devils saw their 20-12 lead dwindle. A 11-1 second quarter run put the Patriots up 23-1 at halftime.

Taking a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter, Parkview Christian stretched their lead to as much as 11 points before Wynot rallied to score 11 points in the final minute of the game. The Blue Devils connected on five three-pointer in the final quarter. Parkview managed to get control of the ball in the final seconds to hold on for the win.

Maurice Reide scored 17 points for Parkview, while junior guard Terance Pittman added 13 point and Simonson finished with 11.

Wynot was led by Dylan Heine, who scored a game-high 20 points. Zack Foxhoven added 12 points and Carson Wieseler scored 11 points for the Blue Devils.