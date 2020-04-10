BREAKING: Driver Dead In 27th and Vine Crash
Lincoln Police said one person is dead after their car crashed into the Moose's Tooth at 27th and Vine early Friday morning. (10/11 NOW)
(KFOR NEWS April 10, 2020) Lincoln Police say one person is dead after a car crashed into the Moose’s Tooth at 27th and Vine early Friday morning.
Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports rescue crews were called to the scene shortly after 3:00 a.m. Friday. Lincoln Police confirmed the driver of the vehicle died. The person’s identity has not been released. As a result of the accident and investigation, Vine Street is closed from 26th to 29th Streets. In addition, 27th Street is closed from T to P Streets.
