BREAKING NEWS: Update Tuesday on Murder of 29 Year Old Man Killed Monday Afternoon

(KFOR NEWS October 19, 2021) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 29-year-old man that occurred in the 2600 block of Vine Street Monday afternoon (10/18) at approximately 3:10 p.m.
One individual is in custody, and there is no ongoing danger to the public. The Lincoln Police Department is notifying next of kin of the deceased.
LPD crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence, and investigators are continuing to conduct interviews to establish a timeline for this
incident.
This investigation is ongoing. LPD encourages anyone with information about this incident to call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report at Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
A press conference will be held Tuesday (10/19) at 9:30 a.m.
