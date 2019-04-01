Briefing In Lincoln For Flood Relief

The baseball and softball fields in Ashland under water from flooding along the Platte River on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo Courtesy of Randy Jensen)

Briefings have been scheduled for public entities in Nebraska seeking grants to help them recover from flood damage. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency briefings are for state agencies, counties, cities, towns, sanitary improvement districts, public power districts, natural resources districts and their subdivisions. The first briefing is set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the Dodge County Courthouse in Fremont. Tuesday’s is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Sarpy County Board Room in Papillion. There are sessions next week in Grand Island, Lincoln and O’Neill. Virtual applicant briefings for those unable to attend in person are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday and April 9. Those planning to attend one of the virtual applicant briefings will need to send an email to register.

