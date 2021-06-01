      Weather Alert

Car Hit By Gunfire In Near South Neighborhood

Jun 1, 2021 @ 10:10am

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 1)–Gunshots were fired at a car driving through a Near South neighborhood on Friday night.

Lincoln Police were first notified about it on Saturday morning, getting a shots fired call from late Friday night near 17th and Washington. Investigators say two people were inside a car when shots were fired and several bullet holes were found for $3,000 in damage.

No one was hurt.

Police say if you have information on this incident, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

