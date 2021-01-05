Casey’s General Stores Supports Lincoln Schools in Fundraising Effort with LIFEWTR®
courtesy 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2021) Casey’s is kicking off the New Year with a month-long giving campaign to support Lincoln teachers and students by giving back to local K-12 schools.
All throughout January, Casey’s guests can round-up their purchases to provide funding for projects and initiatives at accredited K-12 public and private schools in Lincoln. Furthermore, $1 will be donated for every online or in-app purchase of a LIFEWTR brand drink and a Mega Slice, up to $50,000 total.
COVID-19 has forced students and teachers to adapt quickly and tackle the unforeseen challenges of remote learning. Now more than ever, it is more important to support local schools. This fundraising initiative follows Casey’s launch of its Cash for Classrooms program last fall, which awards grants that can be used for physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives.
