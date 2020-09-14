City Opens First Expanded Recyclables Collection Site
(KFOR NEWS September 14, 2020) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced the opening of the first expanded public recyclables collection site at 5101 North 48th Street. The new site is part of a consolidation of the City’s 19 sites to four or five sites that will save an estimated $2 million annually. The City announced the recycling site consolidation plan in June.
“The opening of the first expanded site will provide an accessible and easy way for residents to recycle,” said LTU Assistant Director Donna Garden. “We are committed to continue to provide this essential service to residents of Lincoln with these new sites.”
Construction on the second expanded site near South 70th and “A” streets will begin this fall. A third site in southwest Lincoln, at South 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road is being considered for approval by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The City is still determining locations for one or two more expanded sites in northwest and central Lincoln.
The fenced site at North 48th Street offers 12 roll-off bins that hold up to 40 cubic yards of material each. Surveillance cameras will monitor for illegal dumping at each site. The expanded sites will have more capacity than the original 19 sites combined.
Sites to be decommissioned from September to October 2020:
- Labor Temple, 4625 “Y” Street. Recyclers are directed to the North 48th Street site, 5101 North 48th Street.
- University Place (UNI), 47th and Saint Paul streets. Recyclers are directed to the North 48th Street site, 5101 North 48th Street.
- Russ’s Market (Havelock), 63rd and Platte Avenue. Recyclers are directed to the North 48th Street site, 5101 North 48th Street.
Following the completion of the Seacrest site in late fall 2020 or spring 2021, these sites will be decommissioned:
- Union College, 53rd and Calvert streets, athletic field parking lot. Recyclers will be directed to the Seacrest site near South 70th and “A” streets.
- Leon’s Gourmet Grocer, 32nd and South streets. Recyclers will be directed to the Seacrest site near South 70th and “A” streets.
If the southwest Lincoln site is approved by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the following sites will be decommissioned after construction is completed:
- Super Saver, 27th and Pine Lake Road
- Russ’s Market, 33rd Street and Highway 2
After the west Lincoln site is located and built, the following sites will be decommissioned (dates to be determined):
- Russ’s Market, Coddington and West “A” Street
- Highlands Fire Station, 5435 Northwest First Street
- Northwest Roundhouse Drive and West “P” streets
The Lewis Ball Field site near Capitol Parkway and “J” Street and the Air Park Recreation Center site at 3710 Northwest 46th Street will remain open until a decision is made to offer a fifth site.
Closed sites include:
- A & J Recycling, 3250 North 20th Street. Recyclers are directed to the North 48th Street site, 5101 North 48th Street.
- Gere Branch Library, 2400 South 56th Street (cardboard only site). Recyclers are directed to the Seacrest site, 70th and “A” streets.
- Trabert Hall, South 12th and South streets. Recyclers are directed to the Leon’s Gourmet Grocer site, South 32nd and South streets.
- Pepsi Cola Distribution Facility, 1901 Windhoek Drive. Recyclers are directed to the Russ’s Market site at South 33rd Street and Highway 2.
- North Star High School, 5801 North 33rd Street. Recyclers are directed to the North 48th Street site, 5101 North 48th Street.
For all recycling information including progress on new site openings and timing of site decommissions, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov.
