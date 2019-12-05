City Parking Services to Move Office Locations
Beginning December 9th, the new City Parking Services office will be located at 1100 “N” Street. The office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The current office at 850 “Q” Street will remain open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until December 20th. All customer services will be available at both locations during the transition.
Parking Services is moving from leased space to property owned by the City. The new 3,800 square-foot office includes a command center to help manage and improve parking garage operations.
