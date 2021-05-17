Council Members Sworn In, New Leadership Takes Over
Bennie Shobe (l), Sandra Washington and Tom Beckius take the oath of office for the Lincoln City Council.
Lincoln, NE (May 17, 2021) Northeast Lincoln representative James Michael Bowers will be the Chairman of the Lincoln City Council for the coming year. Bowers was elected Monday afternoon, and Council member Tammy Ward was elected Vice-Chair.
The council also thanked Roy Christensen for 8 years of service. Newly elected member Tom Beckius was sworn in. Sandra Washington and Bennie Shobe were sworn in for their second terms after their re-election.
The re-development of the Pershing Center Block, at 200 South Centennial Mall, is now officially part of Lincoln’s downtown Master Plan. The City Council on Monday approved a zoning change and a re-development plan that will include demolishing Pershing Auditorium. The new design includes a five or six story apartment building, retail space, parking, green space and, if voters approve, a new downtown central library.
Man In Jail Following Assault On Restaurant Employee And LPD Officers