County Board Declares Disaster After Sunday Fires

The scene at one of Sunday afternoon's grass fires in southern Lancaster County. (Dale Johnson/KFOR News)

Lincoln, NE (October 25, 2022) The Lancaster County Board has approved a disaster declaration in the wake of Sunday’s grass fires. County Commissioner Sean Flowerday fold the Board that State and Federal Disaster Aid would be available if the total damage to public property exceeds $1.3 Million.

County Engineer Pam Dingman said her staff, and Norris Public Power, are still evaluating the damage to bridges, signs and other public property, and power lines and poles. The total damage, she said could be added together to reach the aid threshold.

Dingman said Monday’s rain was helpful in putting out the fires, but also made removal of debris from roads more difficult because of the wet conditions.

County Board members thanked over 100 volunteer fire fighters, dozens of law enforcement officers, County employees, farmers and neighbors, the Salvation Army and Red Cross, and all others who helped fight the fires and take care of other volunteers.

County Board Chair Deb Schorr also noted that not all the volunteers were able to walk away when the fires were finally under control.

“Our prayers go out to the Crete fire fighter who has a long road of healing ahead, and it just speaks to the volunteers and the committed spirit that those fire fighters had on Sunday and every time they respond to a call.”

One Crete fire fighter was seriously injured, and another suffered lesser injuries, when the fire passed over a ditch where they were working. No condition report has yet been issued on the fire fighter who was seriously injured.