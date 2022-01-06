County Hits Another High In New Covid Cases — Health Department Expands Booster Clinics

Lincoln, NE (January 6, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that one more person has died from Covid-19. She was a woman in her 50’s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. The Pandemic death toll rose to 363 with her death.
The County also had its highest one day total of new cases since the beginning of the Pandemic today: 646.
The Health Department announced that it will expand COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include booster doses for those age 12 and older starting Saturday, January 8. The announcement follows approval late Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses for those age 12 to 15.
Booster doses help maximize existing protection against COVID-19 and its variants including omicron, which is rapidly spreading across the nation and in Nebraska. With the high number of cases and hospitalizations locally, LLCHD officials urge everyone age 12 and older who is eligible for a booster dose to get it now for a greater level of protection.
The Health Department is contacting vaccine recipients who fall within the current recommendations to schedule booster dose appointments. Residents may also attend any clinic or schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Masks are required at LLCHD vaccination clinics.
Upcoming clinics:
CDC booster recommendations:
Pfizer – Pfizer booster doses are recommended at five months after a second dose for everyone age 12 and older.
Moderna – Moderna booster doses are recommended at six months after a second dose for everyone age 18 and older.
Johnson and Johnson – J&J booster dose are recommended at two months after the initial dose for everyone age 18 and older. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.
Several local pharmacies are providing booster doses and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older. Beginning Saturday, January 8, all clinics will offer Pfizer booster doses for those age 12 and older.