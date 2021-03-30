Covid 19 Claims One Life in Lincoln — Risk Dial Remains Yellow
Lincoln, NE (March 30, 2021) One person died as a result of Covid-19 in Lincoln today. He was a man in his 60’s, in a hospital at the time. His death increased the Pandemic toll to 227 in Lancaster County. The City-County Health Department also reported 62 new cases today.
Over 109,000 Lancaster County Residents have received at least their first dose of the Corona Virus Vaccine. Not surprising, the age group with the highest percentage of its members vaccinated is senior citizens. Health Director Pat Lopez said today that over 9,000 people were inoculated in two clinics last week.
A variety of first and second dose clinics is being offered this week, including the first at the Lancaster Event Center. A second dose clinic will be held there on Thursday.
Next week’s clinics will target people 55 and over. Unlike Pharmacies participating in the Federal program, the City-County Health Department is continuing its focus on age groups, with most shots earmarked for those in the upper age groups.
This week’s covid 19 Risk Dial remains in the middle of the “Yellow” range, indicating a continuing moderate risk of spread. Factors explaining the decision included the following, according to Lopez:
- Over the last seven weeks, the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases has varied only about 20 cases, fluctuating between 324 and 343. For the week ending March 27, 347 new cases were reported.
- The local positivity rate is now being calculated differently. The number of all positive tests is divided by the number of total tests. This method, which is used by the state, does count people who are tested multiple times. The positivity rate for March 20 through 27 was 4 percent. The rate has now been below 5 percent for 10 consecutive weeks.
- The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has been 20 or fewer patients for nine of the past 14 days. The number of patients is the lowest since July.
