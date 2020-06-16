COVID Count in Corrections Now 20
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS June 16, 2020) On Monday, Nebraska Department of Corrections Director, Scott . Frakes, announced a staff member with NDCS is positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The staff member is employed at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC). The person is self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility as to the new positive case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 20. 13 of those individuals have already recovered from COVID-19 and have returned to work.
READ MORE: Lancaster County and 88 other NE counties switch to Phase 3 DHM