Crash on I-80 in North Lincoln Saturday Kills Two People

LINCOLN–(News Release Sept. 4)–The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities and several injuries this morning on Interstate 80 in Lincoln.
At approximately 9:25 a.m. Saturday, units from the Nebraska State Patrol, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the 27th Street interchange in Lincoln. Several bystanders also rushed to the scene to assist those involved in the crash.
The crash involved eight vehicles, resulting in two fatalities as well as several other injuries. Five additional patients were transported to Bryan Health West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. Both fatalities were from the same vehicle.
All vehicles involved were westbound at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Further details will be released pending notification of next of kin. I-80 has now reopened in the area.