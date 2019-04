Delta Air Lines, which flies out of Lincoln, ranks first among U.S. airlines. Researchers who crunch the numbers say, as a whole, U.S. airlines are getting better at handling baggage and overcrowded flights and are getting fewer complaints. Looking at everything from on-time arrivals to mishandled baggage, bumping passengers to consumer complaints, Delta is up from 2nd place in 2017. JetBlue Airways is second, followed by Southwest Airlines and last year’s winner, Alaska Airlines.

