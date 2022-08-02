Dog Dies in Fire Caused By Careless Smoking

(KFOR NEWS August 2, 2022) Lincoln Fire & Rescue has determined what started an attached garage fire on Friday evening, July 29that 1100 SW 24 th St.
The fire was called in to 911 communications by an off-duty LFR fire captain who lives in the neighborhood. All residents were out of the structure when fire crews arrived.
During search efforts, a dog was found, but despite efforts by firefighters to revive it, the dog died.
Investigator Schweitzer determined the cause of the fire to be an improperly disposed of cigarette with a loss of $200,000 in structural and content damage.
