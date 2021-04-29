Fire Heavily Damages South Lincoln Home
The scene of a two-alarm house fire at 4200 Holly Road in south Lincoln on Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Courtesy of Rachael Miner)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 29)–A two-alarm fire broke out late Thursday morning at a south Lincoln home.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to a house in the 4200 block of Holly Road, which is north of 20th and Highway 2, about a house fully involved in fire. Based on video taken from the scene courtesy of Rachael Miner, the fire caused significant damage to the garage and spread into the home.
As of 12pm Thursday, LFR crews remained at the scene doing overhaul work. KFOR News is awaiting details from LFR on what happened.