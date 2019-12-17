For U.S. Senate Canidate Running For Seat in Nebraska
A former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate is running again for a seat in Nebraska.
Chris Janicek, of Omaha, announced in a press release Tuesday that he’ll file paperwork next week for another Senate run. He’s seeking the seat held by U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, who is running for re-election.
Janicek last ran was in 2018. He lost in the Democratic primary to Jane Raybould, who failed to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Deb Fischer. If elected, Janicek says he’ll offer accessible, open and honest representation in Congress.
READ MORE: Lincoln Bans Vaping