Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Boys
Lincoln Pius X 74, Grand Island 53
Lincoln Northeast 84, Norfolk 63
Lincoln North Star 57, Fremont 46
Lincoln Southeast 71, Omaha Burke 59
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Boys Town 40
Lincoln Christian 46, Wahoo Neumann 37
Norris 56, Wahoo 49
Beatrice 57, Waverly 33
Papillion-LaVista 53, Lincoln East 41
Schuyler 53, Raymond Central 40
Parkview Christian 56, Diller-Odell 40
Bellevue West 83, Omaha Central 75, OT
Millard North 73, Kearney 43
Millard South 54, Omaha North 25
Omaha Benson 66, Omaha Northwest 63
Omaha Westside 59, Gretna 37
Papillion-LaVista South 73, Columbus 36
Plattsmouth 51, Omaha Gross 37
Elkhorn 48, Omaha Roncalli 43
Elkhorn North 63, Hastings 58
Freeman 58, Sterling 37
Tri County 68, Lewiston 34
Girls
Lincoln Pius X 60, Grand Island 4
Fremont 86, Lincoln North Star 77
Omaha Burke 56, Lincoln Southeast 34
Papillion-LaVista 55, Lincoln East 47
Gretna 46, Omaha Westside 40, OT
Millard North 46, Kearney 33
Millard South 74, Omaha North 22
Omaha Central 74, Bellevue West 61
Papillion-LaVista South 45, Columbus 40